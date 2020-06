Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with beautiful entry into living room/formal dining area with vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, gorgeous kitchen, separate family room, extra large master bedroom, wonderful large tile and neutral carpet throughout home. Grass back yard with mature landscaping with watering system on timer, spacious 3 car garage. multiple heated community pools and spas in the subdivision. Owner will not accept cats. up to 2 dogs are ok.