14220 N 37th Place
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM

14220 N 37th Place

14220 North 37th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14220 North 37th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You or your client will love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious fenced backyard this home features an open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14220 N 37th Place have any available units?
14220 N 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14220 N 37th Place have?
Some of 14220 N 37th Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14220 N 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
14220 N 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14220 N 37th Place pet-friendly?
No, 14220 N 37th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14220 N 37th Place offer parking?
No, 14220 N 37th Place does not offer parking.
Does 14220 N 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14220 N 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14220 N 37th Place have a pool?
No, 14220 N 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 14220 N 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 14220 N 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14220 N 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14220 N 37th Place has units with dishwashers.

