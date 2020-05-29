Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1422 E. Fremont Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1422 E. Fremont Road
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1422 E. Fremont Road
1422 East Fremont Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1422 East Fremont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
5 Bd, 2 Bath, 2 car garage - 1927 Sq Ft - Cul-de-Sac - Huge Lot - Split Entry - Great Property in a great area - Lots of room to roam - Deck off kitchen - Pet Friendly (on approval).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1422 E. Fremont Road have any available units?
1422 E. Fremont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1422 E. Fremont Road have?
Some of 1422 E. Fremont Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1422 E. Fremont Road currently offering any rent specials?
1422 E. Fremont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 E. Fremont Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 E. Fremont Road is pet friendly.
Does 1422 E. Fremont Road offer parking?
Yes, 1422 E. Fremont Road offers parking.
Does 1422 E. Fremont Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 E. Fremont Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 E. Fremont Road have a pool?
No, 1422 E. Fremont Road does not have a pool.
Does 1422 E. Fremont Road have accessible units?
No, 1422 E. Fremont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 E. Fremont Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 E. Fremont Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College