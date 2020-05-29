All apartments in Phoenix
1422 E. Fremont Road
1422 E. Fremont Road

1422 East Fremont Road · No Longer Available
Location

1422 East Fremont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
5 Bd, 2 Bath, 2 car garage - 1927 Sq Ft - Cul-de-Sac - Huge Lot - Split Entry - Great Property in a great area - Lots of room to roam - Deck off kitchen - Pet Friendly (on approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 E. Fremont Road have any available units?
1422 E. Fremont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 E. Fremont Road have?
Some of 1422 E. Fremont Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 E. Fremont Road currently offering any rent specials?
1422 E. Fremont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 E. Fremont Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 E. Fremont Road is pet friendly.
Does 1422 E. Fremont Road offer parking?
Yes, 1422 E. Fremont Road offers parking.
Does 1422 E. Fremont Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 E. Fremont Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 E. Fremont Road have a pool?
No, 1422 E. Fremont Road does not have a pool.
Does 1422 E. Fremont Road have accessible units?
No, 1422 E. Fremont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 E. Fremont Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 E. Fremont Road has units with dishwashers.
