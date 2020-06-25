All apartments in Phoenix
14219 North 37th Place
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

14219 North 37th Place

14219 North 37th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14219 North 37th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,344 sq ft of living space in Phoenix, AZ. Features include tile floors and carpeting, kitchen with white appliances, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14219 North 37th Place have any available units?
14219 North 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 14219 North 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
14219 North 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14219 North 37th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14219 North 37th Place is pet friendly.
Does 14219 North 37th Place offer parking?
No, 14219 North 37th Place does not offer parking.
Does 14219 North 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14219 North 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14219 North 37th Place have a pool?
No, 14219 North 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 14219 North 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 14219 North 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14219 North 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14219 North 37th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14219 North 37th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14219 North 37th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
