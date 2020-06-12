All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

1414 E Gary Way

1414 East Gary Way · No Longer Available
Location

1414 East Gary Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 03/15/20 3 bd, 2 bth+den Well Maintained So. Mountain Home - Property Id: 229080

3 bedroom + enclosed den, 2 bath, 3 car garage, single-level split-floor plan
home. Bamboo flooring w/carpet and tile, wood blinds inside/sun shades
outside, spacious kitchen, security system, surround sound - all in close
proximity to downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor, and South Mountain hiking/biking.
Included: appliances, monthly landscaping, bi-monthly pest control, and
quarterly air vent changes. Owner managed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229080
Property Id 229080

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5585842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 E Gary Way have any available units?
1414 E Gary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 E Gary Way have?
Some of 1414 E Gary Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 E Gary Way currently offering any rent specials?
1414 E Gary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 E Gary Way pet-friendly?
No, 1414 E Gary Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1414 E Gary Way offer parking?
Yes, 1414 E Gary Way offers parking.
Does 1414 E Gary Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 E Gary Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 E Gary Way have a pool?
No, 1414 E Gary Way does not have a pool.
Does 1414 E Gary Way have accessible units?
No, 1414 E Gary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 E Gary Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 E Gary Way has units with dishwashers.
