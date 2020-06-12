1414 E Gary Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 03/15/20 3 bd, 2 bth+den Well Maintained So. Mountain Home - Property Id: 229080



3 bedroom + enclosed den, 2 bath, 3 car garage, single-level split-floor plan

home. Bamboo flooring w/carpet and tile, wood blinds inside/sun shades

outside, spacious kitchen, security system, surround sound - all in close

proximity to downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor, and South Mountain hiking/biking.

Included: appliances, monthly landscaping, bi-monthly pest control, and

quarterly air vent changes. Owner managed.

No Dogs Allowed



