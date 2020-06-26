1413 E GOLDENROD Street

Amenities

3 Bedroom Plus Den. Cul -de-sac Lot, Perfect Mtn Views in 3 directions! Spacious single level in the Foothills! All new 22 in tile throughout kitchen, living areas, baths! New Granite counters & travertine backsplash in Kitchen, cabinets freshly refinished in Kitchen & Baths. Black appliances in Kitchen, Large Island has room for bar stools, new spotlights. Formal dining alcove can be a Den/office as the large living room already has a Formal dining area. Nice open floor plan. Master Bath has brand new separate tub and new walkin all-tile Shower, has Double sinks, new faucets, new lights. Fire pit. Basketball/sport court in Backyard- huge lot. $200 ADMIN FEE AT MOVE IN. $25 MONTHLY ADMIN FEE.