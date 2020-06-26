All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:40 AM

1413 E GOLDENROD Street

1413 East Goldenrod Street · No Longer Available
Location

1413 East Goldenrod Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
basketball court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
3 Bedroom Plus Den. Cul -de-sac Lot, Perfect Mtn Views in 3 directions! Spacious single level in the Foothills! All new 22 in tile throughout kitchen, living areas, baths! New Granite counters & travertine backsplash in Kitchen, cabinets freshly refinished in Kitchen & Baths. Black appliances in Kitchen, Large Island has room for bar stools, new spotlights. Formal dining alcove can be a Den/office as the large living room already has a Formal dining area. Nice open floor plan. Master Bath has brand new separate tub and new walkin all-tile Shower, has Double sinks, new faucets, new lights. Fire pit. Basketball/sport court in Backyard- huge lot. $200 ADMIN FEE AT MOVE IN. $25 MONTHLY ADMIN FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 E GOLDENROD Street have any available units?
1413 E GOLDENROD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 E GOLDENROD Street have?
Some of 1413 E GOLDENROD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 E GOLDENROD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1413 E GOLDENROD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 E GOLDENROD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1413 E GOLDENROD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1413 E GOLDENROD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1413 E GOLDENROD Street offers parking.
Does 1413 E GOLDENROD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 E GOLDENROD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 E GOLDENROD Street have a pool?
No, 1413 E GOLDENROD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1413 E GOLDENROD Street have accessible units?
No, 1413 E GOLDENROD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 E GOLDENROD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 E GOLDENROD Street has units with dishwashers.
