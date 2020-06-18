All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1411 W Villa Theresa Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:55 PM

1411 W Villa Theresa Drive

1411 West Villa Theresa Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1411 West Villa Theresa Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive Phoenix AZ · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1539 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,539 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5662680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive have any available units?
1411 W Villa Theresa Drive has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive have?
Some of 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1411 W Villa Theresa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive does offer parking.
Does 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive has a pool.
Does 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1411 W Villa Theresa Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity