1410 N 50th St Apt 3

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ba45550f6 ----

This freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment comes with new hardwood floors throughout, windows that bring in lots of natural light, and a fully remodeled bathroom. Private laundry room access with washer and dryer hookup. Covered parking or street parking this unit has easy access to shared front and its own private back patio. The location of this unit is conveniently placed near the 143 highway that leads to the airport and downtown.



Address: 1410 N. 50th Street Unit 3, Phoenix, AZ

Bedrooms 2

Baths 1

Rent Per Month $795.00

Sq St 850



Availability Date: 1/10/2018



Pet Restrictions: Breed Restrictions



Smoking: No Smoking



Renters Insurance: Required



Move In Fee: $795 Security Deposit $795 Rent $75 Admin Fee. Total $1665



Holding Fee: $795



Lease Duration: 12 months



Showing Instructions:

On the front door.



Application Instructions: (How to Apply)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs)

Click on \"Apply Now\"

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change