1410 N 50th St Apt 3

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ba45550f6 ----
This freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment comes with new hardwood floors throughout, windows that bring in lots of natural light, and a fully remodeled bathroom. Private laundry room access with washer and dryer hookup. Covered parking or street parking this unit has easy access to shared front and its own private back patio. The location of this unit is conveniently placed near the 143 highway that leads to the airport and downtown.
Address: 1410 N. 50th Street Unit 3, Phoenix, AZ
Bedrooms 2
Baths 1
Rent Per Month $795.00
Sq St 850
Availability Date: 1/10/2018
Pet Restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Smoking: No Smoking
Renters Insurance: Required
Move In Fee: $795 Security Deposit $795 Rent $75 Admin Fee. Total $1665
Holding Fee: $795
Lease Duration: 12 months
Showing Instructions:
On the front door.
Application Instructions: (How to Apply)
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs)
Click on \"Apply Now\"
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change