Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1410 N 50th St Apt 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1410 N 50th St Apt 3

1410 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 North 50th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ba45550f6 ----
This freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment comes with new hardwood floors throughout, windows that bring in lots of natural light, and a fully remodeled bathroom. Private laundry room access with washer and dryer hookup. Covered parking or street parking this unit has easy access to shared front and its own private back patio. The location of this unit is conveniently placed near the 143 highway that leads to the airport and downtown.

Address: 1410 N. 50th Street Unit 3, Phoenix, AZ
Bedrooms 2
Baths 1
Rent Per Month $795.00
Sq St 850

Availability Date: 1/10/2018

Pet Restrictions: Breed Restrictions

Smoking: No Smoking

Renters Insurance: Required

Move In Fee: $795 Security Deposit $795 Rent $75 Admin Fee. Total $1665

Holding Fee: $795

Lease Duration: 12 months

Showing Instructions:
On the front door.

Application Instructions: (How to Apply)
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs)
Click on \"Apply Now\"
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 have any available units?
1410 N 50th St Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 have?
Some of 1410 N 50th St Apt 3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1410 N 50th St Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 N 50th St Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

