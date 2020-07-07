All apartments in Phoenix
1407 West Cinnabar Avenue
1407 West Cinnabar Avenue

1407 West Cinnabar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1407 West Cinnabar Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,655 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue have any available units?
1407 West Cinnabar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue have?
Some of 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1407 West Cinnabar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue offers parking.
Does 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 West Cinnabar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

