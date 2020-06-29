1405 West Clarendon Avenue

Amenities
This fantastic studio unit sits within a welcoming and quiet courtyard community in Central Phoenix. Minutes to restaurants, shopping, and more!
Inside you'll find bright and open living space. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space. Water Included! You don't want to miss this, APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.