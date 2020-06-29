All apartments in Phoenix
Location

1405 West Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
This fantastic studio unit sits within a welcoming and quiet courtyard community in Central Phoenix. Minutes to restaurants, shopping, and more!
Inside you'll find bright and open living space. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space. Water Included! You don't want to miss this, APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 West Clarendon Avenue have any available units?
1405 West Clarendon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1405 West Clarendon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1405 West Clarendon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 West Clarendon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 West Clarendon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1405 West Clarendon Avenue offer parking?
No, 1405 West Clarendon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1405 West Clarendon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 West Clarendon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 West Clarendon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1405 West Clarendon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1405 West Clarendon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1405 West Clarendon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 West Clarendon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 West Clarendon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 West Clarendon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 West Clarendon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
