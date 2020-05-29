1405 E ROOSEVELT Street

1405 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Garfield
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brand new remodel, new floors, cabinets, bathroom, new plumbing fixtures, and tub. Includes private backyard. Brand new corrugated metal fencing all around property! Come see this gem located in the heart of Phoenix!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
