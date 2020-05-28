All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 14040 North 39th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14040 North 39th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14040 North 39th Drive

14040 North 39th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14040 North 39th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Thunderbird Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,922 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14040 North 39th Drive have any available units?
14040 North 39th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14040 North 39th Drive have?
Some of 14040 North 39th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14040 North 39th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14040 North 39th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14040 North 39th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14040 North 39th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14040 North 39th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14040 North 39th Drive offers parking.
Does 14040 North 39th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14040 North 39th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14040 North 39th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14040 North 39th Drive has a pool.
Does 14040 North 39th Drive have accessible units?
No, 14040 North 39th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14040 North 39th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14040 North 39th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College