All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 14030 North 48th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14030 North 48th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14030 North 48th Avenue

14030 North 48th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14030 North 48th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85306

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,288 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors throughout, kitchen with black appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14030 North 48th Avenue have any available units?
14030 North 48th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 14030 North 48th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14030 North 48th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14030 North 48th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14030 North 48th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14030 North 48th Avenue offer parking?
No, 14030 North 48th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14030 North 48th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14030 North 48th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14030 North 48th Avenue have a pool?
No, 14030 North 48th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14030 North 48th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14030 North 48th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14030 North 48th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14030 North 48th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14030 North 48th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14030 North 48th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College