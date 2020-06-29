All apartments in Phoenix
1402 W GLENN Drive
1402 W GLENN Drive

1402 West Glenn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1402 West Glenn Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Ralph Haver Fully Furnished Home, no expense spared in remodel or furnishings.Location is exceptional.Covered parking plus RV gate, this property is all that!!Short term/Long terms available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 W GLENN Drive have any available units?
1402 W GLENN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 W GLENN Drive have?
Some of 1402 W GLENN Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 W GLENN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1402 W GLENN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 W GLENN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1402 W GLENN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1402 W GLENN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1402 W GLENN Drive offers parking.
Does 1402 W GLENN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 W GLENN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 W GLENN Drive have a pool?
No, 1402 W GLENN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1402 W GLENN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1402 W GLENN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 W GLENN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 W GLENN Drive has units with dishwashers.

