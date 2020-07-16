14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool garage

Beautiful! 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with one car garage! The Pines is an oasis of tall pines in the desert. Just across from the community pool and greenbelt. Perfect place to call home! $125 admin fee. Glendale rental taxes $39.78 and $1,325.00 deposit. ***All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit.***