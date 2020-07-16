All apartments in Phoenix
14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120
14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120

14002 N 49th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14002 N 49th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85306

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful! 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with one car garage! The Pines is an oasis of tall pines in the desert. Just across from the community pool and greenbelt. Perfect place to call home! $125 admin fee. Glendale rental taxes $39.78 and $1,325.00 deposit. ***All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 have any available units?
14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 have?
Some of 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 currently offering any rent specials?
14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 pet-friendly?
No, 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 offer parking?
Yes, 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 offers parking.
Does 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 have a pool?
Yes, 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 has a pool.
Does 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 have accessible units?
No, 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 does not have accessible units.
Does 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14002 N 49th Ave Unit 1120 has units with dishwashers.
