All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 13834 S 36TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
13834 S 36TH Place
Last updated July 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

13834 S 36TH Place

13834 South 36th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13834 South 36th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Sunny and Bright Ahwatukee living at it's most convenient! This updated home features a wood burning fireplace, granite countertops, new kitchen appliances and a sparkling Pebble Tec pool! Nestled in a quiet, yet conveniently located neighborhood with a great school behind it and local dining/shopping just two blocks away on Ray, you can't beat it! Refresh after a long day in a stunning new walk-in shower in the master suite or take a soak in the new guest bath with subway tile. This home has ample space for lazy Sundays on the couch or Fabulous Friday cocktail parties! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13834 S 36TH Place have any available units?
13834 S 36TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13834 S 36TH Place have?
Some of 13834 S 36TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13834 S 36TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
13834 S 36TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13834 S 36TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 13834 S 36TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13834 S 36TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 13834 S 36TH Place offers parking.
Does 13834 S 36TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13834 S 36TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13834 S 36TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 13834 S 36TH Place has a pool.
Does 13834 S 36TH Place have accessible units?
No, 13834 S 36TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13834 S 36TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13834 S 36TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College