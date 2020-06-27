13834 S 36TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Sunny and Bright Ahwatukee living at it's most convenient! This updated home features a wood burning fireplace, granite countertops, new kitchen appliances and a sparkling Pebble Tec pool! Nestled in a quiet, yet conveniently located neighborhood with a great school behind it and local dining/shopping just two blocks away on Ray, you can't beat it! Refresh after a long day in a stunning new walk-in shower in the master suite or take a soak in the new guest bath with subway tile. This home has ample space for lazy Sundays on the couch or Fabulous Friday cocktail parties! Welcome Home!