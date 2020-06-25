Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

13829 N. 38th Place Available 06/17/19 AVAILABLE 6/17/19!!! - Great single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with private pool. Eat in kitchen, Covered patio. Nice size lot. NO HOA. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2208023)