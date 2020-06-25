All apartments in Phoenix
13829 N. 38th Place
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

13829 N. 38th Place

13829 North 38th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13829 North 38th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13829 N. 38th Place Available 06/17/19 AVAILABLE 6/17/19!!! - Great single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with private pool. Eat in kitchen, Covered patio. Nice size lot. NO HOA. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2208023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13829 N. 38th Place have any available units?
13829 N. 38th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 13829 N. 38th Place currently offering any rent specials?
13829 N. 38th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13829 N. 38th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13829 N. 38th Place is pet friendly.
Does 13829 N. 38th Place offer parking?
No, 13829 N. 38th Place does not offer parking.
Does 13829 N. 38th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13829 N. 38th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13829 N. 38th Place have a pool?
Yes, 13829 N. 38th Place has a pool.
Does 13829 N. 38th Place have accessible units?
No, 13829 N. 38th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13829 N. 38th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13829 N. 38th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13829 N. 38th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13829 N. 38th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
