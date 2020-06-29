All apartments in Phoenix
13818 N 42nd Ln
13818 N 42nd Ln

13818 North 42nd Lane · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

13818 North 42nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 car garage end unit with private yard is now available for rent. Community Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13818 N 42nd Ln have any available units?
13818 N 42nd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13818 N 42nd Ln have?
Some of 13818 N 42nd Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13818 N 42nd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13818 N 42nd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13818 N 42nd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13818 N 42nd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13818 N 42nd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13818 N 42nd Ln offers parking.
Does 13818 N 42nd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13818 N 42nd Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13818 N 42nd Ln have a pool?
Yes, 13818 N 42nd Ln has a pool.
Does 13818 N 42nd Ln have accessible units?
No, 13818 N 42nd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13818 N 42nd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13818 N 42nd Ln has units with dishwashers.
