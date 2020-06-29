Rent Calculator
13818 N 42nd Ln
13818 N 42nd Ln
13818 North 42nd Lane
Location
13818 North 42nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 car garage end unit with private yard is now available for rent. Community Pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13818 N 42nd Ln have any available units?
13818 N 42nd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13818 N 42nd Ln have?
Some of 13818 N 42nd Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 13818 N 42nd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13818 N 42nd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13818 N 42nd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13818 N 42nd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13818 N 42nd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13818 N 42nd Ln offers parking.
Does 13818 N 42nd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13818 N 42nd Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13818 N 42nd Ln have a pool?
Yes, 13818 N 42nd Ln has a pool.
Does 13818 N 42nd Ln have accessible units?
No, 13818 N 42nd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13818 N 42nd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13818 N 42nd Ln has units with dishwashers.
