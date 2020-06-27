13635 N. 32nd Dr

Amenities
This great single-level home on a cul-de-sac in North Phoenix close to I-17 has a nice open floor plan with lots of windows giving the living & dining room a bright, airy feeling. The lovely kitchen has rich walnut cabinets set off beautifully with the new granite-looking counters. The new flooring throughout tops off the decor. Youll love the easy maintenance tile-like floor which is in the living area of the house with the 3 bedrooms carpeted. Other great features include blinds on the windows, refurbished bathrooms with a cute pedestal sink and beautiful tile surrounding the tub/shower in the hall bathroom and a surround in the Master bath shower matching the floor and newly painted interior. There are extra cupboards in the utility room, an enclosed garage for a great game room, and a huge backyard with a block fence. This amazing yard is large enough for pets to run and children to play. Come by and take a look; you'll be glad you did!
PLEASE DO NOT FILL OUT AN APPLICATION UNTIL AFTER THE AGENT HAS SHOWN YOU THE HOUSE. Thank you!
