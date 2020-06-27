All apartments in Phoenix
13635 N. 32nd Dr

13635 North 32nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13635 North 32nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Surrey Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Renovated Rental Home ~ 3 Bedroom / 1 3/4 Bath - Contact Leasing Agent Russ Runyan ~ Call or text 480-489-5450

This great single-level home on a cul-de-sac in North Phoenix close to I-17 has a nice open floor plan with lots of windows giving the living & dining room a bright, airy feeling. The lovely kitchen has rich walnut cabinets set off beautifully with the new granite-looking counters. The new flooring throughout tops off the decor. Youll love the easy maintenance tile-like floor which is in the living area of the house with the 3 bedrooms carpeted. Other great features include blinds on the windows, refurbished bathrooms with a cute pedestal sink and beautiful tile surrounding the tub/shower in the hall bathroom and a surround in the Master bath shower matching the floor and newly painted interior. There are extra cupboards in the utility room, an enclosed garage for a great game room, and a huge backyard with a block fence. This amazing yard is large enough for pets to run and children to play. Come by and take a look; you'll be glad you did!

PLEASE DO NOT FILL OUT AN APPLICATION UNTIL AFTER THE AGENT HAS SHOWN YOU THE HOUSE. Thank you!

Contact Leasing Agent Russ Runyan ~ Call or text 480-489-5450

(RLNE2746408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13635 N. 32nd Dr have any available units?
13635 N. 32nd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13635 N. 32nd Dr have?
Some of 13635 N. 32nd Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13635 N. 32nd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13635 N. 32nd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13635 N. 32nd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13635 N. 32nd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13635 N. 32nd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13635 N. 32nd Dr offers parking.
Does 13635 N. 32nd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13635 N. 32nd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13635 N. 32nd Dr have a pool?
No, 13635 N. 32nd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13635 N. 32nd Dr have accessible units?
No, 13635 N. 32nd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13635 N. 32nd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13635 N. 32nd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
