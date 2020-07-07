All apartments in Phoenix
1357 West Sells Drive

1357 West Sells Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1357 West Sells Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 1,609 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black and white appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 West Sells Drive have any available units?
1357 West Sells Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1357 West Sells Drive have?
Some of 1357 West Sells Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 West Sells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1357 West Sells Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 West Sells Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1357 West Sells Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1357 West Sells Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1357 West Sells Drive offers parking.
Does 1357 West Sells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 West Sells Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 West Sells Drive have a pool?
No, 1357 West Sells Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1357 West Sells Drive have accessible units?
No, 1357 West Sells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 West Sells Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1357 West Sells Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

