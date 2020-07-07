1352 E ORANGEWOOD Avenue

Recently updated 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. All tile flooring. Huge backyard with mountain views. RV gate. Inside laundry. A cold A/C unit. Good size kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Tenant to pay for electric, water & gas. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
