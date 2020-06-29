All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1349 W Morrow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1349 W Morrow Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1349 W Morrow Drive

1349 West Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1349 West Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,570 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requi

(RLNE5354667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 W Morrow Drive have any available units?
1349 W Morrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 W Morrow Drive have?
Some of 1349 W Morrow Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 W Morrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1349 W Morrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 W Morrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1349 W Morrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1349 W Morrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1349 W Morrow Drive offers parking.
Does 1349 W Morrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 W Morrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 W Morrow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1349 W Morrow Drive has a pool.
Does 1349 W Morrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1349 W Morrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 W Morrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 W Morrow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College