Phoenix, AZ
1348 W WAHALLA Lane
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

1348 W WAHALLA Lane

1348 West Wahalla Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1348 West Wahalla Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
First time leased - all bedrooms up plus two baths, 1/2 bath down - Deco paint t/o - SS appli - custom tile - fireplace - ceil fans t/o - double door entry into master - two lots from the pool - 2CG - extra storage in gaeage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 W WAHALLA Lane have any available units?
1348 W WAHALLA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 W WAHALLA Lane have?
Some of 1348 W WAHALLA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 W WAHALLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1348 W WAHALLA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 W WAHALLA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1348 W WAHALLA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1348 W WAHALLA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1348 W WAHALLA Lane offers parking.
Does 1348 W WAHALLA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 W WAHALLA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 W WAHALLA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1348 W WAHALLA Lane has a pool.
Does 1348 W WAHALLA Lane have accessible units?
No, 1348 W WAHALLA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 W WAHALLA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 W WAHALLA Lane has units with dishwashers.
