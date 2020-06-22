All apartments in Phoenix
Location

13442 North 16th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Amenities

pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,280 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood and tiled floors, plush carpeting, fireplace, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, carport, extra storage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13442 North 16th Avenue have any available units?
13442 North 16th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13442 North 16th Avenue have?
Some of 13442 North 16th Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13442 North 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13442 North 16th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13442 North 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13442 North 16th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13442 North 16th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13442 North 16th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13442 North 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13442 North 16th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13442 North 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 13442 North 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13442 North 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13442 North 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13442 North 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13442 North 16th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
