Phoenix, AZ
13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:06 AM

13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive

13425 North Coral Gables Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13425 North Coral Gables Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Moon Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful golf course home with fairway views located in the desirable Moon Valley community. Completely remodeled and ready for move in. Spacious great room floorplan including a stone fireplace perfect for entertaining. Stunning wood look tile floors throughout - no carpet! Pristine kitchen with new cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious sit up island. Spectacular barn doors, fresh paint, dual pane windows and updated bathrooms are just a few of the updates and upgrades. Walk in closets, bedroom access to the backyard, an oversized front door and an RV gate all add to the conveniences of this home. Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in the perfect location, a great community, and no HOA. A furnished option offered at $3,500/Month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive have any available units?
13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive have?
Some of 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive offers parking.
Does 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive have a pool?
No, 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive have accessible units?
No, 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive has units with dishwashers.
