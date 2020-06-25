13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful golf course home with fairway views located in the desirable Moon Valley community. Completely remodeled and ready for move in. Spacious great room floorplan including a stone fireplace perfect for entertaining. Stunning wood look tile floors throughout - no carpet! Pristine kitchen with new cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious sit up island. Spectacular barn doors, fresh paint, dual pane windows and updated bathrooms are just a few of the updates and upgrades. Walk in closets, bedroom access to the backyard, an oversized front door and an RV gate all add to the conveniences of this home. Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in the perfect location, a great community, and no HOA. A furnished option offered at $3,500/Month.