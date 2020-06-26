Great gated community with pride of ownership. Remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bath cape cod style home. New Kitchen with custom cabinets and can lighting. Newer appliances. Updated bathrooms. Plantation shutters throughout. Small backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage. Just a wonderful home. Good credit/employment and rental history required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 134 E ANDERSON Avenue have any available units?
134 E ANDERSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 E ANDERSON Avenue have?
Some of 134 E ANDERSON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 E ANDERSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
134 E ANDERSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.