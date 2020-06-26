134 E ANDERSON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great gated community with pride of ownership. Remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bath cape cod style home. New Kitchen with custom cabinets and can lighting. Newer appliances. Updated bathrooms. Plantation shutters throughout. Small backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage. Just a wonderful home. Good credit/employment and rental history required.