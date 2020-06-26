All apartments in Phoenix
134 E ANDERSON Avenue

134 East Anderson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

134 East Anderson Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great gated community with pride of ownership. Remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bath cape cod style home. New Kitchen with custom cabinets and can lighting. Newer appliances. Updated bathrooms. Plantation shutters throughout. Small backyard with covered patio. 2 car garage. Just a wonderful home. Good credit/employment and rental history required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 E ANDERSON Avenue have any available units?
134 E ANDERSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 E ANDERSON Avenue have?
Some of 134 E ANDERSON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 E ANDERSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
134 E ANDERSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 E ANDERSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 134 E ANDERSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 134 E ANDERSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 134 E ANDERSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 134 E ANDERSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 E ANDERSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 E ANDERSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 134 E ANDERSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 134 E ANDERSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 134 E ANDERSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 134 E ANDERSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 E ANDERSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
