Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL! REMODELED! Single level, Two bedroom, 1 bath ready to make your new home. New vinyl flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliance package, recessed lighting, lots of natural light, new cabinetry, plenty of closet space & brand new bathroom with modern glow. Stack-able Washer & Dryer included! *Water, sewer & trash included in rent* Tenant responsible for APS & SW Gas.



Contact us to schedule a showing.