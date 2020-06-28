1332 W WICKIEUP Lane

Freshly painted and move-in ready single level home! This property features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Open kitchen with all the appliances. Inside laundry with washer included. All tile and laminate flooring. No carpet. Huge private backyard with full length covered patio! RV gate! No HOA!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
