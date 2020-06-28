All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1332 W WICKIEUP Lane
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

1332 W WICKIEUP Lane

1332 West Wickieup Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1332 West Wickieup Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly painted and move-in ready single level home! This property features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Open kitchen with all the appliances. Inside laundry with washer included. All tile and laminate flooring. No carpet. Huge private backyard with full length covered patio! RV gate! No HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane have any available units?
1332 W WICKIEUP Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane have?
Some of 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1332 W WICKIEUP Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane offers parking.
Does 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane have a pool?
No, 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane have accessible units?
No, 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332 W WICKIEUP Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College