Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1331 E HATCHER Road
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1331 E HATCHER Road
1331 East Hatcher Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1331 East Hatcher Road, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit in a triplex. Ready to go. Nice park down the street. Close to all amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1331 E HATCHER Road have any available units?
1331 E HATCHER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1331 E HATCHER Road currently offering any rent specials?
1331 E HATCHER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 E HATCHER Road pet-friendly?
No, 1331 E HATCHER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1331 E HATCHER Road offer parking?
No, 1331 E HATCHER Road does not offer parking.
Does 1331 E HATCHER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 E HATCHER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 E HATCHER Road have a pool?
No, 1331 E HATCHER Road does not have a pool.
Does 1331 E HATCHER Road have accessible units?
No, 1331 E HATCHER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 E HATCHER Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 E HATCHER Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 E HATCHER Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1331 E HATCHER Road does not have units with air conditioning.
