Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1328 E CHRISTY Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 10:56 AM

1328 E CHRISTY Drive

1328 East Christy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1328 East Christy Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bed 2 Bath home with Mountain Views and north/south exposure. Newer roof and paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 E CHRISTY Drive have any available units?
1328 E CHRISTY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 E CHRISTY Drive have?
Some of 1328 E CHRISTY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 E CHRISTY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1328 E CHRISTY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 E CHRISTY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1328 E CHRISTY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1328 E CHRISTY Drive offer parking?
No, 1328 E CHRISTY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1328 E CHRISTY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 E CHRISTY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 E CHRISTY Drive have a pool?
No, 1328 E CHRISTY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1328 E CHRISTY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1328 E CHRISTY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 E CHRISTY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 E CHRISTY Drive has units with dishwashers.

