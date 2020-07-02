Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1328 E CHRISTY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1328 E CHRISTY Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 10:56 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1328 E CHRISTY Drive
1328 East Christy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1328 East Christy Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bed 2 Bath home with Mountain Views and north/south exposure. Newer roof and paint
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1328 E CHRISTY Drive have any available units?
1328 E CHRISTY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1328 E CHRISTY Drive have?
Some of 1328 E CHRISTY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1328 E CHRISTY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1328 E CHRISTY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 E CHRISTY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1328 E CHRISTY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1328 E CHRISTY Drive offer parking?
No, 1328 E CHRISTY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1328 E CHRISTY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 E CHRISTY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 E CHRISTY Drive have a pool?
No, 1328 E CHRISTY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1328 E CHRISTY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1328 E CHRISTY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 E CHRISTY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 E CHRISTY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College