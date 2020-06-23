1326 West Becker Lane

Amenities

This beautiful 2BR 1BA apartment sits at the base of gorgeous hiking and biking trails. Quiet courtyard complex with upgrades throughout!



The exterior features self closing security doors, small read patio area, and fruit trees on the property! Inside you'll find tile throughout, fresh paint, upgraded counter tops, decorative wood doors and ceiling fans!



Each room is spacious and bright. Kitchen includes room for a dining table and plenty of cabinets space!





Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 monthsï¿½?? rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.