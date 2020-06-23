All apartments in Phoenix
1326 West Becker Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1326 West Becker Lane

1326 West Becker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1326 West Becker Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2BR 1BA apartment sits at the base of gorgeous hiking and biking trails. Quiet courtyard complex with upgrades throughout!

The exterior features self closing security doors, small read patio area, and fruit trees on the property! Inside you'll find tile throughout, fresh paint, upgraded counter tops, decorative wood doors and ceiling fans!

Each room is spacious and bright. Kitchen includes room for a dining table and plenty of cabinets space!
APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 monthsï¿½?? rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 West Becker Lane have any available units?
1326 West Becker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 West Becker Lane have?
Some of 1326 West Becker Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 West Becker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1326 West Becker Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 West Becker Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 West Becker Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1326 West Becker Lane offer parking?
No, 1326 West Becker Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1326 West Becker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 West Becker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 West Becker Lane have a pool?
No, 1326 West Becker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1326 West Becker Lane have accessible units?
No, 1326 West Becker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 West Becker Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 West Becker Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
