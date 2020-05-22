All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 27 2019 at 8:49 PM

1322 West North Lane

1322 West North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1322 West North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
View North
2 bedroom 1 bath with washer dryer!
This unit is $999 a month!

View North is a stunning 2 bedroom 1 bath that has been remodeled with new appliances, plumbing and lighting fixtures. This unit has just been freshly painted has wood laminate through out with a yard

You want more information or to view this home please contact Mark at 602-501-3889.

APPLY TODAY!
Application fee is $37 per applicate over 18 years of age
security deposit $400.00
non-refundable pet deposit $150

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 West North Lane have any available units?
1322 West North Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1322 West North Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1322 West North Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 West North Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 West North Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1322 West North Lane offer parking?
No, 1322 West North Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1322 West North Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1322 West North Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 West North Lane have a pool?
No, 1322 West North Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1322 West North Lane have accessible units?
No, 1322 West North Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 West North Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 West North Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 West North Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 West North Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

