Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 13211 N 21ST Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
13211 N 21ST Place
Last updated June 3 2019 at 1:55 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13211 N 21ST Place
13211 North 21st Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13211 North 21st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sun Sand
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom Town home with New beautiful Tile through-out and quartz counter tops. Home comes with all appliances and is ready for immediate move in. Water and sewer and trash included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13211 N 21ST Place have any available units?
13211 N 21ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13211 N 21ST Place have?
Some of 13211 N 21ST Place's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13211 N 21ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
13211 N 21ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13211 N 21ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 13211 N 21ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 13211 N 21ST Place offer parking?
No, 13211 N 21ST Place does not offer parking.
Does 13211 N 21ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13211 N 21ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13211 N 21ST Place have a pool?
No, 13211 N 21ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 13211 N 21ST Place have accessible units?
No, 13211 N 21ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13211 N 21ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13211 N 21ST Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College