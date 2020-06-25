All apartments in Phoenix
13211 N 21ST Place
Last updated June 3 2019 at 1:55 AM

13211 N 21ST Place

13211 North 21st Place · No Longer Available
Location

13211 North 21st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sun Sand

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom Town home with New beautiful Tile through-out and quartz counter tops. Home comes with all appliances and is ready for immediate move in. Water and sewer and trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13211 N 21ST Place have any available units?
13211 N 21ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13211 N 21ST Place have?
Some of 13211 N 21ST Place's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13211 N 21ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
13211 N 21ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13211 N 21ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 13211 N 21ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13211 N 21ST Place offer parking?
No, 13211 N 21ST Place does not offer parking.
Does 13211 N 21ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13211 N 21ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13211 N 21ST Place have a pool?
No, 13211 N 21ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 13211 N 21ST Place have accessible units?
No, 13211 N 21ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13211 N 21ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13211 N 21ST Place has units with dishwashers.
