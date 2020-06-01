All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

13202 N 40TH Way

13202 North 40th Way · No Longer Available
Location

13202 North 40th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
3 bed 2 bath home, 2 car garage, 12 foot RV gate. Brand NEW AC unit. The perfect and quiet location a couple of blocks from PV mall, close to shopping, restaurants and freeways. Front yard maintenance included. Hurry wont last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13202 N 40TH Way have any available units?
13202 N 40TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13202 N 40TH Way have?
Some of 13202 N 40TH Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13202 N 40TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
13202 N 40TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13202 N 40TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 13202 N 40TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13202 N 40TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 13202 N 40TH Way offers parking.
Does 13202 N 40TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13202 N 40TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13202 N 40TH Way have a pool?
No, 13202 N 40TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 13202 N 40TH Way have accessible units?
No, 13202 N 40TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13202 N 40TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13202 N 40TH Way has units with dishwashers.
