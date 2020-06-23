All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1319 W VOGEL Avenue

1319 West Vogel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1319 West Vogel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Foothill Acres

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Centrally located! Close to everything. Great open floor plan. Gated property. Ready for move in. Washington Elementary District and Glendale Union High School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 W VOGEL Avenue have any available units?
1319 W VOGEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1319 W VOGEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1319 W VOGEL Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 W VOGEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1319 W VOGEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1319 W VOGEL Avenue offer parking?
No, 1319 W VOGEL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1319 W VOGEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 W VOGEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 W VOGEL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1319 W VOGEL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1319 W VOGEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1319 W VOGEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 W VOGEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 W VOGEL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 W VOGEL Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 W VOGEL Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
