1317 W Pima St Apt 1.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Remarkable remodeled triplex to see. 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom includes all utilities in the rent. Plenty of backyard courtyard space for all. RV gate in the back and next to a Church. This property will have coin operated washer and dryer for convenience. Brand new dual pane windows plus new flooring. Enjoy brand new carpet in the bedrooms. New kitchen cabinets with tasteful backsplash. Exterior landscaping is being done with a new block wall in the front as well. Call today to set up a self showing. Rent ready to go!!!!



Move-in special! $500.00 prepaid gift card if the deposit is paid by 4/30!



Rental Terms:



$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.3% city rental tax.

1.6% monthly admin fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

A Mynd Company

Equal Opportunity Housing



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

www.mynd.co



(RLNE5570421)