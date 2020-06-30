All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1317 W Pima St Apt 1

1317 West Pima Street · No Longer Available
Location

1317 West Pima Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Remarkable remodeled triplex to see. 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom includes all utilities in the rent. Plenty of backyard courtyard space for all. RV gate in the back and next to a Church. This property will have coin operated washer and dryer for convenience. Brand new dual pane windows plus new flooring. Enjoy brand new carpet in the bedrooms. New kitchen cabinets with tasteful backsplash. Exterior landscaping is being done with a new block wall in the front as well. Call today to set up a self showing. Rent ready to go!!!!

Move-in special! $500.00 prepaid gift card if the deposit is paid by 4/30!

Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% city rental tax.
1.6% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
A Mynd Company
Equal Opportunity Housing

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
www.mynd.co

(RLNE5570421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 have any available units?
1317 W Pima St Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 have?
Some of 1317 W Pima St Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1317 W Pima St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 W Pima St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

