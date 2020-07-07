Rent Calculator
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM
1 of 9
1315 W Osborn Road
1315 W Osborn Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
1315 W Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista
Amenities
parking
fireplace
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great central location - easy freeway access. Charming well kept home. Covered parking and lots of extra storage set this one apart from the rest.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1315 W Osborn Road have any available units?
1315 W Osborn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1315 W Osborn Road have?
Some of 1315 W Osborn Road's amenities include parking, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1315 W Osborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
1315 W Osborn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 W Osborn Road pet-friendly?
No, 1315 W Osborn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1315 W Osborn Road offer parking?
Yes, 1315 W Osborn Road offers parking.
Does 1315 W Osborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 W Osborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 W Osborn Road have a pool?
No, 1315 W Osborn Road does not have a pool.
Does 1315 W Osborn Road have accessible units?
No, 1315 W Osborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 W Osborn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 W Osborn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
