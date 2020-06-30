All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

1310 E MADISON Street

1310 East Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1310 East Madison Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Eastlake Park

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 E MADISON Street have any available units?
1310 E MADISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 E MADISON Street have?
Some of 1310 E MADISON Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 E MADISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 E MADISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 E MADISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 1310 E MADISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1310 E MADISON Street offer parking?
No, 1310 E MADISON Street does not offer parking.
Does 1310 E MADISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 E MADISON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 E MADISON Street have a pool?
No, 1310 E MADISON Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 E MADISON Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 E MADISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 E MADISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 E MADISON Street has units with dishwashers.

