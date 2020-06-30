Rent Calculator
1310 E MADISON Street
1310 E MADISON Street
1310 East Madison Street
·
Location
1310 East Madison Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Eastlake Park
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1310 E MADISON Street have any available units?
1310 E MADISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1310 E MADISON Street have?
Some of 1310 E MADISON Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1310 E MADISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 E MADISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 E MADISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 1310 E MADISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1310 E MADISON Street offer parking?
No, 1310 E MADISON Street does not offer parking.
Does 1310 E MADISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 E MADISON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 E MADISON Street have a pool?
No, 1310 E MADISON Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 E MADISON Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 E MADISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 E MADISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 E MADISON Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
