Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1309 E. Apollo Rd.

1309 East Apollo Road · No Longer Available
Location

1309 East Apollo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
South Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1300 Sq. Ft. Phoenix - 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1300 Sq. Ft. Phoenix

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 Property Management Fee
$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Small Dogs Only
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5198808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 E. Apollo Rd. have any available units?
1309 E. Apollo Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1309 E. Apollo Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1309 E. Apollo Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 E. Apollo Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 E. Apollo Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1309 E. Apollo Rd. offer parking?
No, 1309 E. Apollo Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1309 E. Apollo Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 E. Apollo Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 E. Apollo Rd. have a pool?
No, 1309 E. Apollo Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1309 E. Apollo Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1309 E. Apollo Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 E. Apollo Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 E. Apollo Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 E. Apollo Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 E. Apollo Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

