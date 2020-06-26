1308 North 31st Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 2/1 multi 8 plex with updated paint, all block walls, premium corner units, off street parking, private front and back yards, water/sewer/trash included, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.