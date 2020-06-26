All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1308 North 31st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1308 North 31st Avenue
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:21 PM

1308 North 31st Avenue

1308 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1308 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 2/1 multi 8 plex with updated paint, all block walls, premium corner units, off street parking, private front and back yards, water/sewer/trash included, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 North 31st Avenue have any available units?
1308 North 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1308 North 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1308 North 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 North 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1308 North 31st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1308 North 31st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1308 North 31st Avenue offers parking.
Does 1308 North 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 North 31st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 North 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 1308 North 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1308 North 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1308 North 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 North 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 North 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 North 31st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 North 31st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College