Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1306 W GROVERS Avenue
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:43 AM

1306 W GROVERS Avenue

1306 West Grovers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1306 West Grovers Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this conveniently located 3 bedroom home. With a nice open floor plan and a great kitchen layout, you will love living here! Enjoy entertaining on those summer nights on your large covered patio off the kitchen/greatroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 W GROVERS Avenue have any available units?
1306 W GROVERS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 W GROVERS Avenue have?
Some of 1306 W GROVERS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 W GROVERS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1306 W GROVERS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 W GROVERS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1306 W GROVERS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1306 W GROVERS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1306 W GROVERS Avenue offers parking.
Does 1306 W GROVERS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 W GROVERS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 W GROVERS Avenue have a pool?
No, 1306 W GROVERS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1306 W GROVERS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1306 W GROVERS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 W GROVERS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 W GROVERS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
