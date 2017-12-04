All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

1305 W WELDON Avenue

1305 West Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1305 West Weldon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***AVAILABLE 5/1/20***BEAUTIFUL REMODELED APARTMENT END UNIT, 2BED, 1BATH, 1CARPORT. WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 W WELDON Avenue have any available units?
1305 W WELDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 W WELDON Avenue have?
Some of 1305 W WELDON Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 W WELDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1305 W WELDON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 W WELDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1305 W WELDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1305 W WELDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1305 W WELDON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1305 W WELDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 W WELDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 W WELDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1305 W WELDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1305 W WELDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1305 W WELDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 W WELDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 W WELDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
