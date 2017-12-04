Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1305 W WELDON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1305 W WELDON Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1305 W WELDON Avenue
1305 West Weldon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Campus Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1305 West Weldon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***AVAILABLE 5/1/20***BEAUTIFUL REMODELED APARTMENT END UNIT, 2BED, 1BATH, 1CARPORT. WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1305 W WELDON Avenue have any available units?
1305 W WELDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1305 W WELDON Avenue have?
Some of 1305 W WELDON Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1305 W WELDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1305 W WELDON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 W WELDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1305 W WELDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1305 W WELDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1305 W WELDON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1305 W WELDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 W WELDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 W WELDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1305 W WELDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1305 W WELDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1305 W WELDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 W WELDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 W WELDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College