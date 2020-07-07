Rent Calculator
13027 N 42ND Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
13027 N 42ND Street
13027 North 42nd Street
No Longer Available
Location
13027 North 42nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13027 N 42ND Street have any available units?
13027 N 42ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13027 N 42ND Street have?
Some of 13027 N 42ND Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13027 N 42ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
13027 N 42ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13027 N 42ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 13027 N 42ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 13027 N 42ND Street offer parking?
No, 13027 N 42ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 13027 N 42ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13027 N 42ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13027 N 42ND Street have a pool?
No, 13027 N 42ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 13027 N 42ND Street have accessible units?
No, 13027 N 42ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13027 N 42ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13027 N 42ND Street has units with dishwashers.
