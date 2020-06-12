1302 E BETH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground volleyball court

Fantastic upgraded home in the gated community of Dobbins Creek. Located on a quiet street next to a wash. Home Features: stainless steel appliances, 10' ceilings, maple cabinets, and granite counters. The den has tile flooring and would make a great quiet office or a separate toy room, while the French Doors let in tons of natural light. Don't forget about the super size community only park with tons of grass, a soccer field, basketball courts, a sand volleyball court, and a covered playground. It's also common to see neighbors out walking in the morning.