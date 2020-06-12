All apartments in Phoenix
1302 E BETH Drive
1302 E BETH Drive

1302 East Beth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1302 East Beth Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Dobbins Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
volleyball court
Fantastic upgraded home in the gated community of Dobbins Creek. Located on a quiet street next to a wash. Home Features: stainless steel appliances, 10' ceilings, maple cabinets, and granite counters. The den has tile flooring and would make a great quiet office or a separate toy room, while the French Doors let in tons of natural light. Don't forget about the super size community only park with tons of grass, a soccer field, basketball courts, a sand volleyball court, and a covered playground. It's also common to see neighbors out walking in the morning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 E BETH Drive have any available units?
1302 E BETH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 E BETH Drive have?
Some of 1302 E BETH Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 E BETH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1302 E BETH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 E BETH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1302 E BETH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1302 E BETH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1302 E BETH Drive offers parking.
Does 1302 E BETH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 E BETH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 E BETH Drive have a pool?
No, 1302 E BETH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1302 E BETH Drive have accessible units?
No, 1302 E BETH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 E BETH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 E BETH Drive has units with dishwashers.
