1302 E BETH Drive

Amenities
Fantastic upgraded home in the gated community of Dobbins Creek. Located on a quiet street next to a wash. Home Features: stainless steel appliances, 10' ceilings, maple cabinets, and granite counters. The den has tile flooring and would make a great quiet office or a separate toy room, while the French Doors let in tons of natural light. Don't forget about the super size community only park with tons of grass, a soccer field, basketball courts, a sand volleyball court, and a covered playground. It's also common to see neighbors out walking in the morning.