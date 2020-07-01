Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1301 W VILLA RITA Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1301 W VILLA RITA Drive
1301 West Villa Rita Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1301 West Villa Rita Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful fully remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a heated pool and spa! Move in ready, NO HOA, will not last!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive have any available units?
1301 W VILLA RITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive have?
Some of 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1301 W VILLA RITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive offer parking?
No, 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive has a pool.
Does 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 W VILLA RITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College