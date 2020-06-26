All apartments in Phoenix
12832 N 29TH Street
12832 N 29TH Street

12832 N 29th St · No Longer Available
Location

12832 N 29th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Great House! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Pool, Excellent Value! Ready for your clients!New Paint and New Carpets!!Hurry will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12832 N 29TH Street have any available units?
12832 N 29TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12832 N 29TH Street have?
Some of 12832 N 29TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12832 N 29TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12832 N 29TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12832 N 29TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 12832 N 29TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12832 N 29TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 12832 N 29TH Street offers parking.
Does 12832 N 29TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12832 N 29TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12832 N 29TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 12832 N 29TH Street has a pool.
Does 12832 N 29TH Street have accessible units?
No, 12832 N 29TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12832 N 29TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12832 N 29TH Street has units with dishwashers.
