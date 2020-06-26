Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12832 N 29TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12832 N 29TH Street
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12832 N 29TH Street
12832 N 29th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12832 N 29th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Great House! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Pool, Excellent Value! Ready for your clients!New Paint and New Carpets!!Hurry will go fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12832 N 29TH Street have any available units?
12832 N 29TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12832 N 29TH Street have?
Some of 12832 N 29TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12832 N 29TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12832 N 29TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12832 N 29TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 12832 N 29TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 12832 N 29TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 12832 N 29TH Street offers parking.
Does 12832 N 29TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12832 N 29TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12832 N 29TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 12832 N 29TH Street has a pool.
Does 12832 N 29TH Street have accessible units?
No, 12832 N 29TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12832 N 29TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12832 N 29TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College