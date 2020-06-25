Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12818 N 29th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12818 N 29th St
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12818 N 29th St
12818 North 29th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12818 North 29th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained home in great location.
Near Cactus and 32nd St.
Private Pool 3 bedroom 2 bath home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12818 N 29th St have any available units?
12818 N 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12818 N 29th St have?
Some of 12818 N 29th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12818 N 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
12818 N 29th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12818 N 29th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12818 N 29th St is pet friendly.
Does 12818 N 29th St offer parking?
No, 12818 N 29th St does not offer parking.
Does 12818 N 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12818 N 29th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12818 N 29th St have a pool?
Yes, 12818 N 29th St has a pool.
Does 12818 N 29th St have accessible units?
No, 12818 N 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12818 N 29th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12818 N 29th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College