Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:52 PM

12813 S 45TH Street

12813 South 45th Street · (480) 839-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12813 South 45th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
The current tenant will move out on short notice. Beautiful, well maintained home with ungraded appliances, tile and hardwood floors, lush landscaping, and much more. There are 3 bedrooms plus a den or loft, 2 baths up and 1/2 bath down. Enjoy a walk in shower in the master bath, a sun deck off the master bedroom, stainless steel appliances, with washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. The rent also includes monthly landscape service and exterminating. Renter's insurance is required. The owner will allow 1 small dog, 25lbs or less, with an additional $400 refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12813 S 45TH Street have any available units?
12813 S 45TH Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12813 S 45TH Street have?
Some of 12813 S 45TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12813 S 45TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12813 S 45TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12813 S 45TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12813 S 45TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 12813 S 45TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 12813 S 45TH Street does offer parking.
Does 12813 S 45TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12813 S 45TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12813 S 45TH Street have a pool?
No, 12813 S 45TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 12813 S 45TH Street have accessible units?
No, 12813 S 45TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12813 S 45TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12813 S 45TH Street has units with dishwashers.
