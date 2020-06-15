12813 S 45TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

The current tenant will move out on short notice. Beautiful, well maintained home with ungraded appliances, tile and hardwood floors, lush landscaping, and much more. There are 3 bedrooms plus a den or loft, 2 baths up and 1/2 bath down. Enjoy a walk in shower in the master bath, a sun deck off the master bedroom, stainless steel appliances, with washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. The rent also includes monthly landscape service and exterminating. Renter's insurance is required. The owner will allow 1 small dog, 25lbs or less, with an additional $400 refundable pet deposit.