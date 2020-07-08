Rent Calculator
12807 N 18TH Place
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM
1 of 25
12807 N 18TH Place
12807 North 18th Place
No Longer Available
Location
12807 North 18th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gated community close to shopping, highways, and schools. Great elevated view of the mountains and east valley. A great community with million dollar homes located adjacent to this subdivion.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12807 N 18TH Place have any available units?
12807 N 18TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12807 N 18TH Place have?
Some of 12807 N 18TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12807 N 18TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
12807 N 18TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12807 N 18TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 12807 N 18TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 12807 N 18TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 12807 N 18TH Place offers parking.
Does 12807 N 18TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12807 N 18TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12807 N 18TH Place have a pool?
No, 12807 N 18TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 12807 N 18TH Place have accessible units?
No, 12807 N 18TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12807 N 18TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12807 N 18TH Place has units with dishwashers.
