Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

12807 N 18TH Place

12807 North 18th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12807 North 18th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gated community close to shopping, highways, and schools. Great elevated view of the mountains and east valley. A great community with million dollar homes located adjacent to this subdivion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12807 N 18TH Place have any available units?
12807 N 18TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12807 N 18TH Place have?
Some of 12807 N 18TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12807 N 18TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
12807 N 18TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12807 N 18TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 12807 N 18TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12807 N 18TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 12807 N 18TH Place offers parking.
Does 12807 N 18TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12807 N 18TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12807 N 18TH Place have a pool?
No, 12807 N 18TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 12807 N 18TH Place have accessible units?
No, 12807 N 18TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12807 N 18TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12807 N 18TH Place has units with dishwashers.

