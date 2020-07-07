All apartments in Phoenix
12622 N. 38th Pl
12622 N. 38th Pl

12622 North 38th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12622 North 38th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Pleasant Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e29b7c00e ----
2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Dryer
Garage Door Opener
Rv Gate
Single Story
Stove
Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12622 N. 38th Pl have any available units?
12622 N. 38th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 12622 N. 38th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12622 N. 38th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12622 N. 38th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12622 N. 38th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12622 N. 38th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12622 N. 38th Pl offers parking.
Does 12622 N. 38th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12622 N. 38th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12622 N. 38th Pl have a pool?
No, 12622 N. 38th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12622 N. 38th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12622 N. 38th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12622 N. 38th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12622 N. 38th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12622 N. 38th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12622 N. 38th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

